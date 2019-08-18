Yuba City man dies in apparent suicide in standoff after police answer assault call

Check out Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of Aug. 13 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of Aug. 13, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of Aug. 13, 2019.

A 29-year-old man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in his Yuba City apartment during a standoff with police on Friday, according to a Yuba City police press release.

The man’s wife had called police at 11:30 a.m. Friday, the release said. She told police that her husband had assaulted her and their two children and threatened to kill them with a shotgun. Yuba City police Sgt. Brent Slade said that the woman and children had fled their apartment when she called.

After the call, the Yuba Sutter Regional SWAT team arrived at the man’s apartment, according to the release. He came outside and quickly returned inside, where he refused to communicate with police and did not answer multiple calls to his cellphone.

The release said that police heard a possible gunshot inside the apartment while they were trying to talk to the man. They then used chemical agents and entered the apartment, finding the man dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Slade said the woman and children are in stable condition.