Deputies say shooting at weekend Linda house party wounded two 18-year-olds

Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a Linda house party over the weekend that left two teens with gunshot wounds.

The two 18-year-old men suffered the wounds Saturday at a large house party on the 300 block of Erle Road, deputies said. Deputies responded to the house around 1:30 a.m. after a 911 call but partygoers told deputies that the shooter had already left in a vehicle.

Deputies found one of the men at the home with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and transported him to a hospital. Deputies then received a call that another man, also 18, had been taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound and they later determined the teen was at the same party. Both are expected to recover.

The shooting remains under investigation, deputies said. They encourage anyone with any information to contact the Yuba County Sheriff’s Investigations Unit at 530-749-7777.

