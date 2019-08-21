Crime - Sacto 911
Alleged shoplifter tries to shoot Folsom police officers in violent struggle, police said
Guns and cocaine: What happened when man allegedly tried to shoot Folsom cops
A Folsom man is in custody for allegedly pointing a gun at officers and pulling the trigger, the Folsom Police Department said.
Jason Karl Knapp, 29, was arrested Tuesday after police responded to a shoplifting call and Knapp allegedly became combative, police said in a Facebook post.
Officers arrived at a business on the 1000 block of Riley Street shortly after 1 p.m. when to assist with a shoplifter who was being uncooperative with loss prevention, police said.
“Immediately upon arrival ... Knapp of Folsom became physically combative with officers. A violent struggle ensued,” the department said.
Knapp allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it in the direction of officers and pulled the trigger. The gun was loaded but jammed as a result of the struggle and did not fire, police said.
“Officers disarmed Knapp as he continued to fight with three Folsom police officers and a loss prevention employee,” police said.
Officers deployed a taser and were able to detain him. Knapp was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and then transported to the Sacramento County Main Jail.
In a search of Knapp’s car, officers found more than a half-pound of cocaine and two loaded guns.
Knapp was booked on suspicion of three felony counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault on a police officer, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to jail records.
He is ineligible for bail.
Comments