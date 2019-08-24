Yolo County man who attempted to kill wife in front of children denied parole

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

The California Board of Parole Hearings on Thursday denied parole to a man who attempted to murder his wife in front of their two children, according to a press release from the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.

The release said the parole board determined that Javiad Akhtar, 60, would still pose a risk to the public if he were released from prison.

In 2001, Akhtar broke into the house of his estranged wife and their two children, violating a restraining order, according to the release. He cut the phone line to the house before breaking in. When his wife and children returned, Akhtar shot his wife with a BB gun and then stabbed her repeatedly in front of his children. He left the wife in the house and put the children in a car. Officials found Akhtar’s wife 12 hours later, rushed her to a hospital, and she survived.

A jury found Akhtar guilty of five charges including attempted murder and child abuse in March 2002, and a Yolo County judge sentenced him to life in prison in October 2002.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Akhtar will be allowed to ask for parole again in three years.