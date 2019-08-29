Crime - Sacto 911

Sac police searching for Amazon truck and packages stolen in Natomas Corporate Center

Sacramento police responded to a report of an Amazon truck theft in Natomas Corporate Center on Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle — and several undelivered packages — are still missing, officials said.

The truck was parked on the 2400 block of Natomas Park Drive when the theft occurred, spokesperson Vance Chandler said.

Law enforcement was notified at 4:07 p.m. and searched the area, Chandler said.

Officers were not able to locate the truck, but Chandler said the incident is being investigated.

