Sac police searching for Amazon truck and packages stolen in Natomas Corporate Center
Sacramento police responded to a report of an Amazon truck theft in Natomas Corporate Center on Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle — and several undelivered packages — are still missing, officials said.
The truck was parked on the 2400 block of Natomas Park Drive when the theft occurred, spokesperson Vance Chandler said.
Law enforcement was notified at 4:07 p.m. and searched the area, Chandler said.
Officers were not able to locate the truck, but Chandler said the incident is being investigated.
