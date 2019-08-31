Sacramento Police release image of Charger that fatally struck pedestrian on North 16th Street

Downtown Sacramento congestion after vehicle strikes pedestrian North 16th Street in downtown Sacramento is closed after a vehicle collided with a pedestrian Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK North 16th Street in downtown Sacramento is closed after a vehicle collided with a pedestrian Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.

The Sacramento Police Department released an image and description of the car that fatally struck a man on North 16th Street a week ago in hopes of finding the driver who faces felony charges.

Police said Saturday that they are looking for a newer model black Dodge Charger with dark-tinted windows. The front end and windshield and may be damaged from the incident a few blocks south of Richards Boulevard and the Highway 160 entrance, police said.

Officers provided an image of the actual vehicle involved in the felony hit-and-run incident, taken from surveillance video.

The car struck George Anthony Kouklis, 60, around 1:35 p.m. Aug. 24 at the intersection of North 16th and McCormack streets before fleeing the scene, according to previous Bee reporting. Kouklis was taken to a hospital before dying from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the department’s dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.