Sacramento Police release image of Charger that fatally struck pedestrian on North 16th Street
Downtown Sacramento congestion after vehicle strikes pedestrian
The Sacramento Police Department released an image and description of the car that fatally struck a man on North 16th Street a week ago in hopes of finding the driver who faces felony charges.
Police said Saturday that they are looking for a newer model black Dodge Charger with dark-tinted windows. The front end and windshield and may be damaged from the incident a few blocks south of Richards Boulevard and the Highway 160 entrance, police said.
Officers provided an image of the actual vehicle involved in the felony hit-and-run incident, taken from surveillance video.
The car struck George Anthony Kouklis, 60, around 1:35 p.m. Aug. 24 at the intersection of North 16th and McCormack streets before fleeing the scene, according to previous Bee reporting. Kouklis was taken to a hospital before dying from his injuries.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the department’s dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.
