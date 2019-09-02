Woman dies in solo vehicle crash in Hagginwood; passenger suffers major injuries

A woman died in a single-vehicle collision in Hagginwood around 1 p.m. Monday, officials said. Sacramento police and City of Sacramento fire crews on the scene said a passenger also suffered major injuries.

Investigators said the individuals were driving northbound in a four-door sedan on Del Paso Boulevard, according to a news release. They said the vehicle collided with a retaining wall as it approached Juliesse Avenue.

Sacramento’s Major Collision Investigative Unit and crime scene investigators are determining whether speed, impairment or distracted driving contributed to the crash, according to the release.

Officials said the identity of the deceased female will be available once family has been notified.

If you have information regarding this incident, contact the dispatch center at Tel:9168085471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at Tel:9164434357. To submit an anonymous tip, use the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.