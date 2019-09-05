Suspects in Rancho Cordova shooting face up to 50 years in prison and $5 million in fines

This is the scene of DEA shooting in Rancho Cordova A federal Drug Enforcement Administration agent was involved in a shooting early Thursday, wounding a suspect in Rancho Cordova, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A federal Drug Enforcement Administration agent was involved in a shooting early Thursday, wounding a suspect in Rancho Cordova, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

When U.S. Marshals’ deputies carried out a search warrant at a Rancho Cordova home on Aug. 22, they were met with a man with a gun.

One of the two men in the house was shot that day and now the two suspects face a cumulative maximum sentence of 50 years in prison and a fine of over $5 million if convicted.

A federal grand jury returned indictments charging Matthew Lee Roberson, 36, and Randy Lee Collins, 61, with being in possession of firearms as felons, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California.

Roberson was also charged with dealing heroin and methamphetamine, which were found in the men’s home the day of the shooting, the release said.

Roberson could serve a maximum 40 years in prison and pay a $5 million fine if convicted. Collins’s maximum potential penalty is considerably lower, totaling 10 years and $250,000, according to the release.

However, it was Collins who provoked the shooting on Aug. 22, the U.S Attorneys office said in the release.

When deputies entered the suspects’ home to help DEA special agents carry out the warrant around 6:30 p.m. that Thursday, Roberson complied with the officials’ order to get on the floor and was arrested, while Collins pointed a loaded 9mm handgun at them, the release said, and he was shot.

“When he did not comply with commands to drop the gun, members of the entry team fired their weapons at him,” the release said. “Collins was struck in the hand, and he subsequently dropped the gun.”

Collins was offered medical aid, according to the release.

Both suspects have been held in Sacramento County Main Jail since the evening of Aug. 22.

The case is still pending. No court dates have been scheduled to date for either defendant due to a federal hold, court records show.