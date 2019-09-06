Police locate and arrest suspect of two sexual assaults near the American River

Police are looking for this suspect in American River attempted rape The Sacramento Police are seeking the community’s help in finding a a man suspected of sexually assaulting two women near the American River on August 18, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Sacramento Police are seeking the community’s help in finding a a man suspected of sexually assaulting two women near the American River on August 18, 2019.

Sacramento police arrested a man that allegedly sexually assaulted two women near the American River on Aug. 18, according to a news release. The suspect was booked into the county jail.

Manuel Sicario, 27, faces several charges, including sexual battery and assault with attempt to rape, according to the release.

Both of the victims of the assaults were able to flee. No injuries were reported, the release said.

The incidents took place about an hour apart and in different locations. In the first instance, Sicario allegedly assaulted a woman in Sutter’s Landing Regional Park just south of the American River around 6:30 p.m.

The police responded to the report minutes later and surveyed the area. While officers investigated the first incident, around 7:30 p.m., they were called to another report of attempted rape across from the park, on a bike trail under the Capital City Freeway.

Police determined the same man carried out the attacks and deployed a helicopter to locate the man, who was seen fleeing westbound from the scene.

Officers said they were able to identify, locate and arrest the suspect through community efforts and a diligent follow-up investigation.

Detectives urge any other potential victims or witnesses to contact the police at 916-808-5471 to report the incident.