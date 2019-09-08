Crime - Sacto 911
Man shot in Rancho Cordova at family celebration, then dies in hospital, police say
Rancho Cordova police are investigating after a man was shot at a family celebration and later died at a hospital.
Rancho Cordova police said they received a 911 call from a woman who was taking the gunshot victim to a hospital after he had been shot at a family celebration on the 9700 block of Lincoln Village Drive, according to a news release.
Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the hospital, where the victim was pronounced dead, according to the release.
Investigators later learned that the man had been shot in the torso outside of the venue where his friends and family had gathered.
Neither the shooter nor a possible motive have been identified.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin, according to the release.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call 916-874-5115.
