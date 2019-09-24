Man shot multiple times in West Sacramento expected to survive, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

West Sacramento police are investigating after a man was shot and injured Monday night.

Police and paramedics responded about 10:30 p.m. to Bacon Island Street and Grizzly Bay Road, where they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the West Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

No suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting, which remains under investigation, according to the news release.

Anyone who witnessed or has information regarding the incident is urged to contact the West Sacramento Police Department at 916-372-3375.