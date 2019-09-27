Second suspect held in connection with murder of El Dorado County woman Heather Gumina

Heather Gumina’s remains were found in a Pleasant Valley area on Sept. 6. Her husband Anthony has been charged with her murder while another man is being held as an accessory. El Dorado County Sheriff's Office

A second suspect has been identified in connection with the murder of El Dorado County woman Heather Gumina, according to various reports.

Heather’s husband, Anthony Gumina, 44, was arrested on suspicion of homicide Sept. 6 after human remains were discovered in the Pleasant Valley area, according to previous reporting in The Bee. The remains were confirmed as Heather’s on Sept. 12 by the county coroner. She had been missing since July 19.

Ruano Ardon Emerson, 35, was arrested and booked on Sept. 6 on an unrelated felony marijuana charge, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, but detectives believe Emerson was an accessory to Heather’s murder after the fact., according to the Mountain Democrat.

Arrests logs shows Emerson in custody on $1 million bail.

Emerson and Anthony will be co-defendants during their next court appearance Oct. 22, according to CBS13.