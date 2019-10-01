Woman arrested after trying to carjack Sun City resident who gave her a ride, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

Roseville police are reminding residents to be careful about allowing strangers into their cars or homes after arresting a woman Tuesday they say tried to carjack several Sun City residents and fought with a woman who had given her a ride.

According to a Facebook post by Roseville police, a resident of the Sun City community for people 55 and older was driving home around 11 a.m. Tuesday when a younger woman flagged her down and asked for a ride.

The resident agreed to transport the woman, later identified as 34-year-old Shellie Kate Macvane, for a few blocks – but when she stopped off Dreamgarden Loop near Sun City Boulevard, Macvane refused to leave the car, police said. Macvane began arguing and struggling with the resident, and also tried to take the older woman’s car keys and other property, police said.

While the two women fought in the vehicle, nearby residents arrived to assist, according to police. Macvane became combative with them and also tried to steal the car of a motorist who stopped to help, officers said.

A window washing contractor in the vicinity observed the altercation, rushed in and tackled Macvane to the ground, police said. He reportedly restrained her until police arrived.

Several residents suffered injuries that were not life-threatening during the struggle, police said.

According to the Facebook post, officers arrested Macvane on suspicion of elder abuse, attempted carjacking, theft and threatening officers. She was booked Tuesday afternoon into South Placer County jail with bail set at $225,000, according to jail logs.