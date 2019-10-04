Man sentenced in ID theft scheme victimizing more than 1,500 in Northern California

A homeless man arrested in Rancho Cordova last August, found to be in possession of stolen mail, fake driver’s licenses and several counterfeit U.S Postal Service mail keys, has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison.

Cody Patrick Cannon, 31, has been sentenced to four years and nine months in prison after pleading guilty in federal court this July to charges of bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and possession of reproduced U.S. Postal Service keys. U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott announced this week in a news release.

Cannon and one accomplice were accused of running a bank fraud and identity theft scheme that used counterfeit mail keys to access apartment complex and steal mail, which the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said victimized more than 1,500 people across Northern California, court documents show.

Cannon and the accomplice used financial information, stolen IDs, credit and debit cards, and other information to steal identities and defraud banks, withdrawing from ATMs in Rancho Cordova, Folsom, Rocklin and Vacaville, court records say.

Cannon was arrested along with co-defendant Candice Freitas on Aug. 2, 2018, at an RV parked in a Rancho Cordova hotel parking lot. They had in their possession “stolen mail, checks, multiple stolen and fake California driver’s licenses, at least two passports bearing the names of others, and at least seven counterfeit U.S. Postal Service mail keys,” the news release said.

Cannon and Freitas were named in a 17-count federal indictment last August.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and the Folsom and Vacaville police department were involved in the investigation. The case was prosecuted in the U.S. Court for the Eastern District of California.

Freitas pleaded not guilty to her charges and is awaiting trial, currently scheduled for April 2020.

