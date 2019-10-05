Hit-and-run leads to foot chase, K-9 arrest of felon with a loaded gun

Henry Ramus was arrested by Marysville police on suspicion of felony evading, felony vandalism, hit-and-run, resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Marysville Police Department

A hit-and-run and foot chase led to the arrest of a felon in Yuba County on Friday afternoon, according to a Marysville Police Department press release.

Officers arrived to the 1100 block of H Street after a car crash to spot one of the two involved vehicles, a green van, fleeing the scene. Officers drove off after the van for a couple blocks before the driver — later identified as Marysville resident Henry Ramus, 30 — left the vehicle while it was still moving at 10th and I streets.

As the van collided with another car being driven near the 10th and I streets intersection, Ramus fled on foot through residents’ backyards, the press release said. Officers chased Ramus on foot before a police dog took him down at Ninth and H streets. A loaded gun was found later in the van.

Ramus was briefly hospitalized before being booked into Yuba County Jail on suspicion of evading, vandalism, hit-and-run, resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He remains in custody in lieu of $100,000 bond.

No one was injured in the car crashes.