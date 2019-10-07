Woman arrested after entering home and pulling out revolver, Placer sheriff says

SHARE COPY LINK

A woman was arrested Friday night in Placer County after walking into a couple’s home, brandishing a revolver and threatening to kill them before deputies arrived and arrested her, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies arrested Meghan Gantz, 31, in the unincorporated community of Alta, where she allegedly walked door-to-door until finding an unlocked front door at about 11 p.m. Friday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Gantz allegedly entered the house’s living room, where the man and woman who lived there were sitting, and lied on the floor. Gantz then left the home but soon returned and pulled a stolen, loaded revolver out of her jacket pocket, according to the release.

The man managed to get the gun out of her hand and the couple forced Gantz back outside again, where she started shouting profanity. Gantz then allegedly grabbed the woman by the throat and choked her, according to the sheriff’s release. She escaped and the couple locked the doors and windows to keep Gantz outside, deputies say.

“Gantz circled their house banging on all windows and doors, threatening to kill them,” the news release continued.

Gantz was still at the home when deputies arrived and was arrested after a struggle in which she reached for items on one of the deputies’ duty belts.

Gantz was booked into the Placer County main jail in Auburn. She faces charges including burglary, criminal threats, possession of stolen property, brandishing a firearm and resisting arrest. She is not eligible for bail.

