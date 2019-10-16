Sacramento trio arrested with ‘bags upon bags’ of stolen identity papers in U-Haul truck

Police arrested three Sacramento suspects accused of identity theft involving more than 100 victims from across California and Oregon. The suspects were arrested Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Vacaville.

Vacaville police on Tuesday arrested three Sacramento suspects accused of identity theft involving more than 100 victims from across California and Oregon.

Police arrested Doug Brown, 30, Anthony Solis, 29, and Samantha Krauss, 21, after linking them to a stolen U-Haul van located at a hotel on Lawrence Drive, just off of Interstate 80, the Vacaville Police Department said in a news release. Officers were dispatched to the hotel following reports of subjects looking into vehicles.

Brown and Krauss allegedly attempted to flee when contacted by officers. Brown was holding a U-Haul key, and officers also observed Brown discard methamphetamine as they contacted him, according to the news release.

Investigating officers linked those two and Solis to the U-Haul, which was discovered to contain “bags upon bags” of identifying information from dozens of potential victims, the police department said.

“Over 100 victims from Southern California, Northern California and Oregon have been identified,” the news release said.

All three were arrested for a long list of charges including identity theft, vehicle theft and conspiracy. Krauss also had two outstanding warrants in Sacramento County.

Vacaville police say the identity theft investigation will take time due to the number of potential victims involved.

