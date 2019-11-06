Sacramento duo stole 17 identities, squatted in North Auburn home, Placer sheriff says

Angela Cornaggia, 38, of Sacramento.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested two alleged squatters from Sacramento last week, with the pair accused of living in a vacant North Auburn residence without permission.

Detectives arrested Angela Cornaggia, 38, and Senaca Cornaggia, 21, after serving a search warrant on Halloween morning at a bank-owned home on Redhawk Court, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The search turned up identifying information stolen from 17 victims, guns and a child who had been living with the Cornaggias at the home, according to the news release.

Sheriff’s officials say Angela Cornaggia told deputies she had a lease agreement with the property’s owners and was renting out the home, but detectives with the property crime unit determined this to be false.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Deputies also searched Angela Cornaggia, finding meth and a glass pipe hidden in her clothing, the sheriff’s office said.

Angela Cornaggia was arrested on numerous charges including burglary, felony child endangerment, identity theft, conspiracy, drug charges and preparing false evidence in the form of the phony lease agreement.

Seneca Cornaggia was arrested for felony child endangerment, for trespassing and for being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Sheriff’s detectives began investigating the residence after receiving multiple disturbance calls from neighbors. Neighbors and a local real estate agent helped alert deputies to the squatting activity. The home had been up for sale, according to the sheriff’s office.