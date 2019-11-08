Men charged with murder in Northgate shooting that killed 2, police say

Two men have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with Sunday’s shooting on Wisconsin Avenue near Northgate that left two dead, the Sacramento Police Department said Friday.

Anthony Lee Jones, 18, and Daniel Diante Robinson, 20, were identified as suspects after officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Northgate Boulevard and Wisconsin Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, according to the release. One victim died at the scene while another was transported to hospital and later died of his injuries.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victims earlier this week as Floyd Allen, 18, and Tyreke Robinson, 20.

According to jail logs, Jones was arrested on Wednesday and Robinson has been in Sacramento County Main Jail since Monday. Both men have been charged with felony murder and will return to court on Wednesday. Police gave few other details about the men’s arrest and have not disclosed a motive for the shooting. Officers did say previously they believe this was an isolated incident.

