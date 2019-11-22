Two arrested in West Sacramento shooting after pursuit ends in Oak Park, police say

Two men were arrested following a shooting in West Sacramento and a vehicle pursuit through Sacramento on the Capital City Freeway on Thursday night, with one of the suspects who fled on foot being found after a search, police said.

Daniel Davis, 19, and Samuel Anderson, 22, both of Sacramento, were arrested and booked into the Yolo County jail on suspicion of attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a motel in the 900 block of West Capitol Avenue around 10:12 p.m. Thursday, in which a suspect shot into a motel room and struck a 26-year-old man, West Sacramento Police Department spokesman Sgt. Eric Angle said. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he is in stable condition and expected to survive, Angle said.

Sacramento police officers spotted the suspect vehicle, described by Angle as a white sedan, in the area of 3rd and N streets at about 10:25 p.m., Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Karl Chan said. Angle said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it was spotted.

The vehicle fled after an attempted traffic stop, leading officers on a chase on Interstate 5 and then W-X freeway, Chan said. The suspect vehicle crashed into a guardrail on the 34th Street offramp.

“Multiple suspects ended up foot-bailing and a large perimeter was set up,” Chan said.

Angle said one occupant was quickly caught, and the second was detained after Sacramento police established a perimeter in the Oak Park neighborhood.

“The firearm that was used in the shooting was located inside the vehicle,” Angle said.

Anderson faces an additional charge of felony evasion after being identified as the driver of the vehicle, according to Angle.

West Sacramento police are still investigating the incident, including whether any suspects are outstanding, Angle said.