Three men arrested in south Sacramento shooting that left 1 dead, 1 paralyzed, sheriff says

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies have arrested two men on suspicion of murder and another as an alleged accessory in connection with a south Sacramento shooting this month that left a man dead and a woman paralyzed, authorities said.

Deputies arrested Joe Martinez, 18, and Edward Sabala, 20, for murder, as well as Moises Ramirez, 21, for his alleged role as an accessory, in what detectives believe to be a gang-related homicide.

However, “they do not believe the victims were the intended target(s),” the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Monday in a news release. No further details were available regarding the gang component of the crime.

The Nov. 5 shooting occurred in the 3900 block of 42nd Avenue around 6 p.m., when “numerous” calls to the sheriff’s dispatch center and the ShotSpotter program alerted authorities to a shooting with multiple rounds fired, the news release said.

A man found unconscious at the scene was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, and one woman was transported to the hospital for an upper-body gunshot wound, authorities said at the time.

The sheriff’s and coroner’s offices identified the deceased victim as Clifton Keene, 29, of Sacramento. The second shooting victim, who was identified only as a 47-year-old woman, was left paralyzed, the Sheriff’s Office announced in Monday’s news release.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding on the evening of the shooting reported that there had been a third victim, but the Sheriff’s Office in a news release the next day said that this turned out to be inaccurate, and that only two people had been shot.

Martinez and Sabala each face an additional charge of attempted murder, and Martinez faces a charge related to possessing a loaded firearm, Sacramento County jail inmate records show. The three suspects are not eligible for bail.