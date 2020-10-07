Suspect and victim killed in halal market shooting identified by Sacramento County coroner

Coroner’s officials have identified the man suspected of shooting three men Saturday at an Afghan market in the Arden Arcade area before fatally shooting himself, and have also named the victim who died.

The suspected gunman has been identified as 33-year-old Hassibullah Shams Hassib of Sacramento, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials said the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after opening fire around 3:10 p.m. Saturday at the East Market & Restaurant on El Camino Avenue, striking and hospitalizing three men.

Shujauddin Omarkheil, 27, was pronounced dead hours later Saturday at a hospital, according to coroner’s officials and earlier statements from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Another victim, a 19-year-old man, remained hospitalized in critical condition as of a Monday news release from the Sheriff’s Office. The third victim, a 30-year-old man, was also hospitalized but is expected to survive.

Authorities said the three shooting victims were located both inside and outside of the market.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding said earlier this week detectives did not believe the suspect and victims knew each other. Detectives have not determined a motive for the shooting, but sheriff’s officials have said there was no indication the shooting at the market, which sells halal and Afghan groceries, was a hate crime.

Hassib’s only prior criminal record in Sacramento County was a 2014 traffic misdemeanor, superior court records show.

Farhad Yousafzai, a family friend who started a GoFundMe page for Omarkheil’s widow and two orphaned children, wrote to the crowdfunding website that Omarkheil moved to the United States from Afghanistan with his family in 2018 to escape war.

Yousafzai said Omarkheil, who lived in Natomas, “was shot in the head” while shopping with his 4-year-old daughter.

