Sacramento authorities identify man who crashed car after being shot in Del Paso Heights

Authorities have released the name of a 29-year-old man who died earlier this week after he was apparently shot and crashed his vehicle in Sacramento’s Del Paso Heights neighborhood.

Jordan Harris was found in the wrecked vehicle shortly before 1:30 a.m. Monday, near Clay Street and Harris Avenue, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired near Dry Creek Road and Harris Avenue, which is about a block east of where Harris was found in his vehicle. The officers arrived and found a single-vehicle crash, according to a Sacramento Police Department news release.

Harris was found inside the vehicle suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police officials on Monday said homicide detectives were investigating, working to identify a suspect and determine a motive for the shooting. The Police Department has not released any further information about its search for a suspect.

Harris’ death was among six shootings in four days in the Sacramento area that have killed five people, including a 9-year-old girl, and injured several others. The sixth shooting occurred early Tuesday morning, when a 17-year-old boy was struck by gunfire and injured in Sacramento’s Valley Hi neighborhood.

The shooting that killed Harris was eerily similar to a shooting death of an another 17-year-old who was found with a gunshot wound in a crashed vehicle in Sacramento.

Jaylen Betschart, a 17-year-old Sacramento Charter High School student, was found Saturday afternoon with a gunshot wound near Granite Regional Park in Sacramento. Police said his vehicle crashed into a power pole and detectives are investigating his death as a homicide.

On Monday, Sacramento police said detectives did not believe Harris’ death was connected to any of the weekend shootings.