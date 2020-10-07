One woman dead and another detained after stabbing in West Sacramento, police say

One woman is dead from a stabbing and another was detained after a reported fight Wednesday afternoon in West Sacramento, police said.

About 12:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a fight with weapons in the 900 block of Sacramento Avenue, according to a news release from the West Sacramento Police Department.

The department’s dispatch center received several 911 calls reporting two women were fighting and one of them was armed with a knife, police said.

Officers arrived and found one woman who appeared to have suffered at least one stab wound to her upper torso, according to the news release. Officers performed life-saving measures on her before she was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police said the officers at the scene detained one woman, who was identified by independent witnesses as the suspect in the deadly confrontation.

The Police Department did not release any further information about the woman who died or the woman detained by officers. It was unclear in the news release whether the suspect was arrested.

Detectives were conducting a follow-up investigation to determine whether the suspect and victim knew each other and the motive for the stabbing. Police officials said they will release more information as soon as it becomes available.