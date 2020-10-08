Second man, 19, dies following triple shooting at Arden Arcade halal market

A second victim shot Saturday at a halal and Afghan market in Arden Arcade has died of his injuries at a hospital, sheriff’s officials confirmed Thursday. Three men died in the incident, including the suspect.

A 19-year-old victim whom law enforcement officials said in previous statements was in critical condition has died, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding said. He has been identified as Abdul Andishmand of Sacramento, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office reported Thursday. Andishmand was a 2019 graduate of Encina High School, San Juan Unified district officials said.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon at East Market & Restaurant on El Camino Avenue. The alleged gunman, identified by the coroner as 33-year-old Hassibullah Shams Hassib, died at the scene of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Office said in statements.

Coroner’s officials earlier this week identified Shujauddin Omarkheil, 27, as the other victim who succumbed to shooting injuries while hospitalized. Omarkheil died Saturday hours after being hospitalized and Andishmand died Wednesday, according to coroner’s and sheriff’s officials.

A third shooting victim was hospitalized with an injury not considered life-threatening, authorities said.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Detectives are still investigating and working to determine motive for the shooting, but they do not believe the suspect and victims knew each other. The incident is not being looked into as a possible hate crime, Deterding said earlier this week.

According to a family friend who started a GoFundMe page for Omarkheil’s widow and children, Omarkheil moved to the U.S. from Afghanistan in 2018 to escape war. Farhad Yousafzai wrote his friend Omarkheil “was shot in the head” while shopping with his 4-year-old daughter.

Hassib is listed under coroner’s records as a Sacramento resident. Sacramento Superior Court records show Hassib’s only prior charge in the county was a 2014 traffic misdemeanor.