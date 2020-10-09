Grass Valley man stabbed to death. Suspect arrested, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says

Deputies arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of murder after a reported stabbing Thursday night at a Nevada County home, sheriff’s officials said.

Michael Raymond Stine was booked on a charge of murder in connection with the death of Shelby Comeaux, a 48-year-old Grass Valley man, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, dispatchers received a 911 call from a resident reporting a stabbing had just occurred in the 14000 block of Garden Bar Road, a few miles west of Highway 49.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found Comeaux suffering from what appeared to be penetrating sharp force wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Two other males, one of them later identified as Stine, were also at the scene and detained by deputies, sheriff’s officials said.

Once the scene was secured, deputies administered first aid to the victim until medics arrived. Authorities also called for an air ambulance, but medics at the scene pronounced Comeaux dead.

Deputies questioned Stine and the other male at the Sheriff’s Office. Stine was arrested, and the other male was released after questioning.

Sheriff’s officials said the California Department of Justice was called to the scene to assist deputies in collecting and documenting evidence in the fatal stabbing.