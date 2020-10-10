Sacramento Bee Logo
Woodland police standoff ends peacefully after death threats were made

The Woodland Police Department was on the scene of a standoff Wednesday after a man made deaths threats in front of neighbors.

In a social media update, the police department told residents to stay out of the area of Harvard Court and Ashley Avenue after a man appeared outside his home threatening to kill people.

Although no weapons were seen, he barricaded himself inside as officers stood by outside.

After several hours passed, investigators “determined that the threats were not directed at any specific people,” the Woodland Police Department wrote. Officers stationed in the neighborhood left the scene, as “no additional crimes occurred.”

The Davis Enterprise quoted a police sergeant as saying, “none of the reporting parties would agree to be a victim of any crime and the stepmother wanted to return to the residence.”

