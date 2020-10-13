Authorities release name of Fresno man killed in stabbing at Northern California Black Bear Diner

Authorities on Tuesday released the name of a Fresno man who was stabbed to death after an argument escalated to violence Friday evening inside a Black Bear Diner in Northern California.

Juan Lozano, 39. died in the stabbing at the Lodi restaurant, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Andrino, 39, of Carmichael was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with Lozano’s death, the Lodi Police Department has said.

Police officials believe the suspect and the victim knew each other, but their relationship and a motive for the stabbing was unknown. They said Police said Andrino stabbed Lozano after the two argued while dining together.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the Black Bear Diner in the 2300 block of West Kettleman Lane, about two miles east of Interstate 5. Police said the officers arrived at the restaurant and found two victims; one of them was severely injured with stab wounds.

The officers began life-saving efforts on the injured man, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Police officials said witnesses identified Andrino as the suspect in the stabbing. Andrino was still inside the restaurant and complied with police.

Another man dining inside the Black Bear Diner intervened and took the knife away from Andrino, police officials said. That man’s hand was cut in the process. Police said he was treated at a hospital and was expected to be OK.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this fatal stabbing to call the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727.