Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Lime-green Volkswagen Beetle sought in Davis hit-and-run that injured bicyclist

Police are seeking a driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash that sent a Davis bicyclist to the hospital earlier this week.

Investigating officers determined that a lime green Volkswagen Beetle struck a cyclist near Third and D streets shortly before noon Tuesday, then fled the scene, the Davis Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Sacramento, police said. Their condition is not known.

The vehicle was described as possibly having yellow paper license plates that read “Cal Motors” in red lettering.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Davis Police Department.

