Police release photos of Amador County bank robbery suspect who got away on a bike

Police officials released photos of a suspect who robbed a bank Thursday Oct. 15, 2020, in Sutter Creek, California in Amador County and got away on a bicycle.
Police officials released photos of a suspect who robbed a bank Thursday Oct. 15, 2020, in Sutter Creek, California in Amador County and got away on a bicycle. Sutter Creek Police Department

Investigators on Thursday afternoon were looking for a masked man suspected of robbing a bank in Amador County and getting away on a bicycle, police officials said.

The robbery occurred Thursday at the bank in Sutter Creek. The robber entered the bank and demanded money from a teller and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of stolen cash, according to the Sutter Creek Police Department.

The bank robber left on a bicycle, which has since been recovered by police. Officials did not indicate which bank was robbed.

The department released photos of the robber captured on bank security cameras. The photos show the man wearing something to cover his face and a black baseball cap with a long-sleeve shirt. The suspect’s face is not visible in the photos police released.

Investigators asked anyone who sees him to call 911. They also asked anyone with information about this bank robbery to call the Police Department at 209-267-5646 or the Amador County Secret Witness program at 209-223-4900.

