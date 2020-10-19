Nevada County sheriff’s deputies arrest suspected squatter allegedly renting to others

Deputies arrested a woman suspected of squatting at a Nevada City home for nearly a year, and she allegedly rented out space to other squatters, sheriff’s officials said.

Amanda Lynn Carlson, 39, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and vandalism, according to Nevada County Jail records. She remained in custody at the jail Monday evening; her bail amount was set at $60,000.

The investigation began about 10:30 a.m. Sunday when a 911 caller reported possible trespassers at the home in the 16000 block of Cooper Road. The caller reported that the home should be vacant, because the property is owned by her mother who lives out of state, according to a news release from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

The property owner’s daughter happened to be in the area and checked on the home. She arrived and spotted several unknown vehicles parked there.

Deputies went to the home and found several people on the property. Two of them told deputies they were renting space on the property from Carlson, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputies learned that Carlson had been living at the home since November 2019, sheriff’s officials said. During that time, Carlson had caused more than $1,000 in damage to the home, sheriff’s officials said, and she also reportedly stole several items from the property.