Traffic violation leads Sacramento police to find Maine murder suspect in 2016 shooting

A traffic violation early Tuesday led the Sacramento Police Department to find a man wanted on suspicion of murder in a 2016 shooting in Maine, officials said.

Aristotle Stilley, formerly of South Portland, Maine, was arrested about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday in Sacramento. He was in a vehicle that was pulled over by police for a traffic violation, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department.

On Aug. 7, a Cumberland County grand jury indicted Stilley, 23, in the shooting death of David Anderson, and an arrest warrant was issued.

Anderson was killed shortly after 11 p.m. on March 15, 2016, when a person knocked on the door of his Gilman Street apartment. The suspect fired several bullets through the closed door, striking and killing Anderson, Portland police said.

Since then, the Portland Police Department continued to investigate the fatal shooting with help from the Maine State Police, and the FBI’s Southern Maine Gang Task Force to gather evidence to present to a grand jury.

Since the arrest warrant was issued in August, Portland police have been working with the Sacramento Police Department’s Career Criminal Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service to find Stilley.

On Tuesday afternoon, Stilley remained in custody at Sacramento County Main Jail. He was being held without bail and he had an extradition hold, according to jail records.

Portland police officials said they expect Stilley will be extradited to Maine soon.