Two stabbed, one of them arrested and accused of domestic violence in South Lake Tahoe

South Lake Tahoe police officers found two people with stab wounds earlier this week and have arrested one of them who now faces charges of domestic violence and attempting to tamper with a witness.

Officers on Monday responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing on Herbert Avenue, south of Highway 50, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department announced in a news release Wednesday.

The officers arrived and found the two people with stab wounds. One of the wounded people was later identified as Colin Hauge, 62, of South Lake Tahoe, police officials said.

The officers immediately began to provide first aid to the injured people, who were later taken by ambulance to a hospital. Police officials said both of them have since been treated and released from the hospital.

Police arrested Hauge on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, preventing or dissuading a witness and domestic violence, according to the news release. The department did not release any further information, hoping “to protect the integrity of the investigation,” officials said.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this stabbing to call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6100 and reference case number 2010-1791.