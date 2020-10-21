Winters police arrest 3 suspects and find 2 loaded handguns, including a ‘ghost gun’

Officers arrested a Woodland man and two teenage boys after a reported brandishing of a firearm in Davis, which led to a high-risk traffic stop in Winters where police found the three suspects and two loaded handguns.

Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Davis Police Department reported someone brandished a gun, according to the Winters Police Department. Davis police provided a description of the suspect vehicle and a license plate number.

Winters police officials said that information led to a records check that indicated the suspect vehicle was registered to a Winters resident in the 600 block of Snapdragon Street.

Winters police officers went to the area and spotted the suspect vehicle enter the neighborhood at a high rate of speed, according to the department. The officers then pulled over the vehicle and detained Jeremy Nguyen, 20, along with a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, both from Winters.

The officers found two loaded handguns in the vehicle, according to the department. Officials said one of the recovered weapons was a semiautomatic handgun with no serial number, which police call a “ghost gun.” The officers also found a revolver with the serial number removed and one spent shell in the cylinder.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Officers arrested a Woodland man and two teenage boys after police found two loaded handguns during a vehicle stop Tuesday night, Oct. 20, 2020, near Snapdragon Street in Winters, California. Winters Police Department

Police said Nguyen is a validated Norteno gang member. Nguyen was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of a concealed, loaded and unregistered firearm, removing a serial number from a gun and committing a crime while free on bail. Nguyen also faces gang enhancements to his charges, police said, along with two misdemeanor charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The teenagers also were arrested and booked at the Yolo County Juvenile Detention Facility. The Police Department did not release their names because they’re minors.

They were both arrested on suspicion of possessing a concealed, loaded and unregistered firearm and removing a serial number from a gun, along with gang enhancements added to their charges. The 17-year-old also faces misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and driving without a valid license.

Officers arrested a Woodland man and two teenage boys after police found two loaded handguns during a vehicle stop Tuesday night, Oct. 20, 2020, near Snapdragon Street in Winters, California. Winters Police Department

All-access digital subscription To support vital, local reporting like the coronavirus coverage, please sign up for a digital subscription to sacbee.com VIEW OFFER