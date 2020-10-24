Sacramento Bee Logo
Man injured in overnight stabbing in North Highlands, Sacramento deputies say

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect after a North Highlands stabbing left one man injured about 3 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies responded after a caller reported hearing a woman screaming, followed by another call in which a man stated he had been stabbed.

On the scene in the 6000 block of 34th Street, deputies could not locate the victim, but found him about 15 minutes later in a nearby park. The man had a non-life threatening stab wound and was taken to the hospital.

Sgt. Rodney Grassmann said that the suspect is still outstanding and the investigation ongoing.

