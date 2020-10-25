Sacramento Bee Logo
One man dead and two other people injured in Citrus Heights vehicle crash, police say

One man is dead and two other adults are injured after a vehicle crashed into a pole on Auburn Boulevard on Saturday morning, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department.

Police responded to the 6600 block of Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights, near the intersection with Van Maren Lane, around 7:45 a.m. to find the driver of the vehicle dead. A man and a woman who were passengers were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told investigators the car was seen traveling down the wrong side of the road prior to the collision, according to police Sgt. William Dunning. Possible intoxication by alcohol or drugs is being investigated.

Citrus Heights police closed the roadway at the intersection for several hours to investigate and clear the area prior to reopening around 1 p.m. Saturday.

