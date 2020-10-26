Sacramento County coroner identifies man killed Saturday in Citrus Heights car crash

Authorities have identified a man who died after he crashed his vehicle into a pole Saturday morning along Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Earl Allen. The 48-year-old man died and two other adults were injured in a crash about 7:45 a.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of Auburn Boulevard near Van Maren Lane, authorities said.

Officers arrived to find Allen dead, the Citrus Heights Police Department said. A man and woman who were passengers in the vehicle were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Witnesses told investigators the car was seen traveling on the wrong side of the road prior to the crash, said Sgt. William Dunning, a spokesman for the department. Police were investigating whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.