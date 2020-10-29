Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman is found dead in Sacramento apartment

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on suspicion of murder after finding a woman dead inside a north Sacramento apartment.

Deputies went to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Wyda Way near Arden Fair Mall after the Sheriff’s Office received a request for a welfare check shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said. Deputies found a 38-year-old woman dead inside the apartment, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies were not able to immediately identify the cause of death, but homicide detectives determined the woman was killed, authorities said.

After gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses, investigators arrested 37-year-old Eugene Leal on suspicion of murder, the Sheriff’s Office said. Leal was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail, where he was being held without bail Thursday, according to jail records. Leal is scheduled to appear in court at 3 p.m. Friday.

The name of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after her family has been notified. The relationship between Leal and the victim has not been disclosed.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tips can be left anonymously at (916) 874-TIPS or sacsheriff.com.