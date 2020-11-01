Family of woman found slain in Arden Arcade apartment seeks help with funeral costs

Sacramento Bee Logo
The family of a slain mother of five who was found dead in an Arden Arcade apartment Wednesday, killed in what they say was a domestic violence incident, are seeking help to pay for funeral costs.

The woman, identified by family members as 38-year-old Reina Almanza, was found by Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Wyda Way who had arrived for a welfare check.

Deputies arrested 37-year-old Eugene Leal in connection with Almanza’s death shortly after she was found. Family members identified him as the father of two of Almanza’s children, who they believe were present during the killing of their mother.

“Unfortunately Reina was a victim of domestic violence and the second chance she had on life was taken away from her too soon,” Almanza’s sister wrote in a GoFundMe campaign. “Due to her untimely death, my family is struggling to figure out how we can give Reina a proper burial.”

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to Almanza’s funeral and any excess will be used to support her five children and her grandson.

As of Sunday afternoon, the GoFundMe campaign had raised just over $5,500 of a $10,000 goal.

Leal is being held at Sacramento County Main Jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

