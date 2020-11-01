Man killed in 43rd Street shooting identified as 23-year-old, Sacramento officials say

A 23-year-old man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in south Sacramento.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call just after midnight reporting gunshots in the 4000 block of 43rd Street in the unincorporated Fruitridge-Pocket area near Oak Park and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. Authorities began life-saving efforts and fire personnel transported the man to a hospital, where he was declared dead hours later, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Jeremiah Ralph Zabala. The homicide investigation is ongoing and no suspect information is available.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115.