Armed man barricaded inside residence with his toddler, Sacramento authorities say

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has sent hostage negotiators to try to get an armed man out of his North Highlands residence, who has barricaded himself inside with his toddler. vmoleski@sacbee.com

An armed man has barricaded himself inside his residence with his toddler on Channing Drive, while the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to get him out, according to spokesman Sgt. Rod Grassmann.

Hostage negotiators are at the residence in the North Highlands, where surrounding homes have been ordered to evacuate.

Grassman said that there are guns in the residence that are legally owned by the occupants. The Sheriff’s Office was called to the home by the man’s partner around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Edward Stephens, a neighbor to the armed man, left his house with his son after being told to get out as soon as possible by sheriff’s officials due to an incident. Stephens claims that the man has an assault rifle with him.

“There’s been problems with the house before where they’re at, with the family before. Police have been out there many times,” Stephens said.

