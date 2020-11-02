Police find and arrest Elk Grove man allegedly caught on camera brandishing a gun

After a SWAT team search, officers have found and arrested a man suspected of brandishing a gun in Elk Grove during an encounter captured on camera last week, police officials said.

The Elk Grove Police Department on Thursday posted on its Facebook page a photo of an unidentified man holding a bicycle with his left hand and what appears to be a rifle with his right hand. The weapon appeared to be pointed at the ground when the photo was taken.

Police officials said the incident occurred Wednesday in the 9100 block of West Laguna Way, before the man left in an unknown direction. Investigators last week asked anyone with information about the suspect’s identity to call the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers tip line.

On Monday afternoon, the Police Department announced that investigators, with the public’s help, identified the suspect in last week’s incident as Donald Weideman.

Detectives and the SWAT team served a search warrant at Weideman’s Elk Grove home. Police officials said Weideman was not found at his home, but he later surrendered to detectives.

Weideman was arrested and booked at Sacramento County Main Jail on charges related to the reported brandishing of a firearm, along with additional charges. By Monday evening, Weideman was no longer listed in custody at the jail.