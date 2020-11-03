Two men shot, one killed Monday night in north Sacramento County neighborhood

A man was killed and another injured in a shooting Monday night in North Highlands, authorities said.

The surviving victim, still conscious, arrived at a hospital shortly before 9 p.m. and notified deputies that a shooting had occurred near Hillsdale Boulevard and Greenholme Drive, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday news release.

A 911 caller a few blocks away from that location had reported hearing “several shots” fired just after 8:30 p.m., according to the news release.

A second victim arrived at a different hospital shortly after deputies responded to the crime scene to search for evidence, the Sheriff’s Office said. That man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, with no further information or suspect description immediately available.

The deceased victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

Monday’s shooting is the county’s second homicide incident in as many nights, totaling three fatalities, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Two men were shot and killed late Sunday, found inside an apartment on La Riviera Drive, with no suspect information available in that incident.

The Sheriff’s Office has not indicated a connection between the two double shootings, which happened in different parts of the county.