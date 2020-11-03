Names released of two young men killed in shooting at apartment in Sacramento County

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday afternoon released the names of two 18-year-old men found with fatal gunshot wounds at an apartment complex just south of the American River.

Joseph Ash of Sacramento and Micah Nero were killed in the Sunday night shooting, according to coroner officials. Nero’s city of residence was not available. The men were found inside one of the apartments before medics pronounced them dead at the scene.

About 11:45 p.m., Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies were called to the apartment complex in the 8700 block of La Riviera Drive, just off of Highway 50 near Watt Avenue. The Sheriff’s Office had received reports of gunfire at that location.

In a news release Monday, sheriff’s officials said detectives were investigating the double homicide and continuing to interview witnesses. No suspect information has been released.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the market shooting to call deputies at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially by calling 916-874-8477 or through the P3 Tips website and app.

