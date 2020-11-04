Sacramento Bee Logo
Sheriff’s deputies respond to barricaded subject in Rancho Cordova

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies are responding to reports of a barricaded suspect in Rancho Cordova.

“Heavy” police presence remains in the area of Folsom and Sunrise boulevards, the Rancho Cordova Police Department said in a pair of tweets between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Around the same time as the first police tweet, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District wrote that it was assisting the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office after a sprinkler system activated in a hotel. The Rancho Cordova Police Department is staffed by deputies by contract with the Sheriff’s Office.

Metro Fire wrote that though the fire suppression system activated, there was no fire and “no threat to the surrounding area at that time.”

Law enforcement officers haven’t confirmed whether the barricaded suspect is connected to the sprinkler incident. The area of Folsom and Sunrise boulevards, just off Highway 50, includes four hotels and a handful of smaller businesses. There are no residences near the intersection.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

No further details were immediately available.

Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee's breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories.
