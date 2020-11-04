Placer County sheriff’s officials release photos of suspect car in home shooting

Detectives on Wednesday Nov. 4, 2020, released photos of a dark-blue Subaru WRX or Subaru STI they believe was involved in Monday Nov. 2, 2020, shooting in the area of Applegate Road and Rigby Lane in Weimar, California.

Detectives on Wednesday released photos of a car believed to be involved in a Placer County shooting in which a bullet struck a home and two suspects were seen leaving the area.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Applegate Road and Rigby Lane in Weimar, a rural area just south of Interstate 80, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to reports of numerous shots fired in the area. Sheriff’s officials said one of the bullets entered a home but did not hit anyone.

Two men, who appeared to be in their mid-20s, were seen leaving the shooting scene in a 2016 or newer dark-blue Subaru WRX or STI, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The car appeared to have aftermarket chrome wheels and a rear spoiler.

Detectives are still searching for the car and the two suspects.

The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information about the suspects, the car or the shooting to call Detective Mattison at 530-889-7849.