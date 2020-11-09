Drone, K9 and Sacramento sheriff’s helicopter help Roseville police find chase suspect

A drone, a police K9 and a Sacramento County sheriff’s helicopter helped officers find a Placer County man who reportedly ran from a crashed vehicle after leading officers in a short car chase in Roseville, officials said.

Isaac Jacob Hoelle Jr. of Loomis was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury, hit-and-run with injury and obstructing a police officer, the Roseville Police Department announced Monday.

Hoelle, 21, was being held at Placer County Jail on Monday afternoon. He also faces charges of reckless driving and driving without a valid license, according to jail records.

The incident began Sunday, when police officers spotted someone in a Honda Accord “driving recklessly” in the area of Harding and Lead Hill boulevards.

When the driver spotted the officers, the car immediately left the area, police said. The car crashed shortly after.

Police said the officers found the wrecked car and saw the driver, later identified as Hoelle, had already left the vehicle behind. Police surrounded the area as they searched for the suspect.

The officers used the drone and the police K9, along with help from the Sacramento sheriff’s helicopter, to look for Hoelle, police said. Hoelle was taken into custody near Zola Avenue after a foot chase, according to police.