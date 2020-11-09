Crime - Sacto 911
Teen identified in fatal Northern California shooting that sent another boy to jail
Authorities in San Joaquin County have identified the victim of an Acampo shooting that left one teenager dead and sent another to jail last week.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 15-year-old Dominic Martinez. A 17-year-old boy was arrested and “charged accordingly,” authorities said. Investigators have not specified which charges the suspect faces, saying the investigation is ongoing.
Deputies responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 2 p.m. Friday in the 19600 block of North Highway 99 East Frontage Road in Acampo. They arrived to find Martinez suffering from at least one gunshot wound, authorities said. Martinez later died from his injuries.
The 17-year-old suspect was found at the residence where the shooting occurred, deputies said. A firearm was found at the scene, authorities said.
After interviewing the suspect and witnesses, authorities arrested the suspect and transported him to the San Joaquin County Juvenile Justice Center, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Investigators have not disclosed the nature of the relationship between the boys.
Comments