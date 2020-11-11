Elderly couple seriously injured in hit-and-run along Highway 99 in Sacramento, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol was asking the public to help find a man who drove away from a crash that injured an elderly couple after their car hit a wall and overturned along Highway 99 in Sacramento.

The crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 99, just north of Fruitridge Road, according to the CHP South Sacramento Area Office. An 83-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Spark about 60 mph north on the freeway; his 78-year-old wife was in the front passenger seat.

An unidentified driver was in what witnesses have described as a white Nissan sedan, driving at a high rate of speed. The CHP said the white sedan was heading north and moving through the freeway’s lanes at 95 to 110 mph as it approached the rear of the elderly couple’s car.

Witnesses told officers that it appeared the white sedan was racing a gray or white BMW. The CHP said the white sedan’s driver tried to pass the Chevrolet on its right side, but the white sedan’s unsafe speed caused it collide with the Chevrolet’s right rear end.

That impact forced the elderly couple’s car to drift to the right through another lane and onto the highway’s right shoulder. The CHP said the Chevrolet then struck a sound wall, before the car overturned multiple times and came to rest on its wheels on the right side of the road.

The elderly husband and wife each suffered major injuries that appeared not to be life-threatening, according to the CHP. They were taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The white sedan drove away from the crash and was last seen heading north on Business 80. CHP officers found vehicle parts at the scene with serial numbers. Investigators matched the serial numbers to a 2015-2019 Subaru WRX STI.

CHP officials said the white sedan, either a Nissan or a Subaru, should have front end damage, right side damage and the trim below the right side doors should be missing.

Witnesses described the driver of the white sedan as a man in his early 30s with short red hair, a mustache and a heavy-set build, according to the CHP.

Investigators asked anyone who witnessed this crash, knows the identity of the white sedan’s driver or knows where the white sedan is to call the CHP’s South Sacramento Area Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 916-897-5600 and ask for Officer Humerickhouse or Officer Young. Those with information after business hours can call the Sacramento CHP Communication Center at 916-861-1300.

