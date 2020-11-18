DUI suspect rammed sheriff vehicles during Roseville chase, Placer County officials say

Deputies arrested a man suspected of driving under the influence and ramming his truck twice into two sheriff’s patrol vehicles during a vehicle chase in Roseville.

Paul Cameron, 64, of Roseville, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and evading a peace officer by driving in an oncoming lane in connection with last week’s chase, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

About 2 a.m. Nov. 11, two deputies in a patrol vehicle spotted a speeding white truck driven by the suspect, later identified as Cameron, heading down Crowder Lane in Roseville about 90 mph, sheriff’s officials said.

The deputies initiated a pursuit, chasing the truck that failed to pull over and stop at stop signs and red lights. The truck also crossed over double-yellow lines into oncoming lanes, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The truck stopped when Cameron lost control of the vehicle on Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard, sheriff’s officials said. The deputies got out of their patrol vehicle and ordered the suspect to get out of the truck.

Sheriff’s officials said Cameron ignored the deputies’ commands and accelerated the truck toward the sheriff’s patrol vehicle. The deputies got back in their vehicle.

The truck drove away, and the vehicle chase continued. Other deputies joined the chase that headed to the Placer County Fairgrounds.

The deputies used their vehicles to box in the truck at the fairgrounds. Sheriff’s officials said Cameron rammed the truck twice into two sheriff’s patrol vehicles.

Roseville police officers arrived to assist the deputies as Cameron continued to refuse demands to get out of the truck, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The police officers then helped the deputies “in safely taking the suspect into custody,” sheriff’s officials said.